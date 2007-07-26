Jesse Jeff - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 1

Jesse Jeff

Age:
47

Education:
Christian Bothers University; LeMoyne-Owen College

Occupation:
Teacher

Previous Political Experience:
Shelby County Democratic Executive Committee

Campaign Website:
www.jessejeff.com 

Campaign Email Address:
jessejeff@aol.com

Campaign Phone Number:
901-486-3838

