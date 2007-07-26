Bill Morrison - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 1

Bill Morrison

Age:
36

Education:
University of Memphis 

Occupation:
Teacher- Southwind Middle School

Previous Political Experience:
Ran for US Congress District 7 in 2006

Campaign Website:
www.votebillmorrison.com

Campaign Email Address:
Bill@VoteBillMorrison.com

Campaign Phone Number:
901-848-9112

