CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 1

Antonio "2 Shay" Parkinson

Age:
39

Education:
N/A

Occupation:
Lieutenant, Shelby County Fire Department 

Previous Political Experience:
Past Chairman of Memphis and Shelby County Music Commission

Campaign Website:
www.vote2shay.com  

Campaign Email Address:
vote2shay@aol.com

Campaign Phone Number:
901-358-4702 or 901-358-4705

