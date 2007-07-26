David W. Vinciarelli - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 8, POS. 2

David W. Vinciarelli

Age:
36

Education:
Westside High School, Shelby County Sheriff's Citizen's Acadamy, Memphis Police Department Citizen's Acadamy

Occupation:
Asset Control Supervisor

Previous Political Experience:
Candidate, Memphis Charter Commission (2006, 2004); Campaign Manager for W.B. Bates City Council Campaign

Campaign Website:
Under Construction

Campaign Email Address:
vinciarelli@aol.com

Campaign Phone Number:
901-354-6408

