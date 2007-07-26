Riesel Sandridge - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 1

Riesel Sandridge

Age:
47

Education:
LeMyone-Owen College; U.T. Memphis School of Social Work 

Occupation:
Principal Court Clerk- tax collector with Criminal Court Clerk's office 

Previous Political Experience:
Former member of the Democratic Executive Committee

Campaign Website:
N/A

Campaign Email Address:
Reisel.Sandridge@shelbycountytn.gov

Campaign Phone Number:
901-251-3011 or 901-545-5031

