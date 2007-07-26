Trennie Williams - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 8, POS. 2

Trennie Williams

Age:
40

Education:
Christian Brothers University; LeMoyne-Owen College

Occupation:
Businessman, Minister; former FedEx employee and  U.S. Marine Corps Reserves

Previous Political Experience:
N/A

Campaign Website:
http://votetrenniewilliams.blogspot.com  

Campaign Email Address:
votetrenniewilliams@yahoo.com

Campaign Phone Number:
901-218-1005 or 901-365-7086

