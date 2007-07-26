Del Gill - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 8, POS. 3

Del Gill

Age:
N/A

Education:
University of Memphis

Occupation:
Businness and political consultant; retired engineer

Previous Political Experience:
Executive Committee- Shelby County Democratic Party

Campaign Website:
N/A

Campaign Email Address:
N/A

Campaign Phone Number:
N/A

