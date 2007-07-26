Bill Boyd - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 2

Bill Boyd

Age:
N/A

Education:
University of Memphis; University of Tennessee

Occupation:
N/A

Previous Political Experience:
Shelby County Assessor of Property, Director of Public Service

Campaign Website:
www.boydformemphis.com 

Campaign Email Address:
bill@boydformemphis.com

Campaign Phone Number:
901-757-2659

