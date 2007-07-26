Myron Lowery (Incumbent) - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 8, POS. 3

Myron Lowery (Incumbent)

Age:
N/A

Education:
LeMoyne-Owen College; New York University; University of Tennessee 

Occupation:
FedEx 

Previous Political Experience:
Memphis City Council (4 terms); Memphis Charter Commission

Campaign Website:
N/A

Campaign Email Address:
N/A

Campaign Phone Number:
N/A

