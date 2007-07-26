Cecil Hale - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 9, POS. 1

Cecil Hale

Age:
43

Education:
Trezevant High School, University of Maryland

Occupation:
Retired from U.S. Army; Currently works in Records Management for the Department of the Navy

Previous Political Experience:
2006 candidate- U.S. House of Representatives District 9

Campaign Website:
www.myspace.com/Cecilhale 

Campaign Email Address:
Cecilhale@yahoo.com

Campaign Phone Number:
901-252-9827

