Scott McCormick - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 9, POS. 1

Scott McCormick

Age:
47

Education:
University of Memphis

Occupation:
Owner, Matrix Printing

Previous Political Experience:
Memphis City Council member since 2003

Campaign Website:
N/A

Campaign Email Address:
scott@matrixprinting.com

Campaign Phone Number:
901-728-5630 x22

To submit information about your campaign, click here.

Powered by Frankly