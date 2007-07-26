Joseph L. Baier, Jr. - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 9, POS. 2

Joseph L. Baier, Jr.

Age:
N/A

Education:
University of Memphis 

Occupation:
President; Mroz Baier Investment, LLC

Previous Political Experience:
N/A

Campaign Website:
N/A

Campaign Email Address:
JLBaierJr@aol.com

Campaign Phone Number:
N/A

To submit information about your campaign, click here.

Powered by Frankly