Kemp Conrad - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 9, POS. 2

Kemp Conrad

Age:
N/A

Education:
Rhodes College; Owen Graduate School of Menagement 

Occupation:
Senior Vice President-Commercial Advisors; CEO- Commercial Alliance Management 

Previous Political Experience:
Board Member- National Civil Rights Museum; Board Member- Riverfront Development Corporation; Chairman- Shelby County Republican Party

Campaign Website:
www.kempconrad.com

Campaign Email Address:
http://www.kempconrad.com/team/volunteer.html 

Campaign Phone Number:
N/A

To submit information about your campaign, click here.

Powered by Frankly