CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 2

Karen Camper

Age:
N/A

Education:
University of Tennessee; University of the State of New York

Occupation:
Co-Founder and Executive Director- Humble Hearts Foundation, Inc.; Co-Owner and Chief Financial Officer- Key II Entertainment 

Previous Political Experience:
N/A

Campaign Website:
www.karencamper.com

Campaign Email Address:
info@karencamper.com

Campaign Phone Number:
901-315-8899

