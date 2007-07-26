George Shea Flinn, III - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 9, POS. 2

George Shea Flinn, III

Age:
34

Education:
University of Memphis, Rhodes College 

Occupation:
General Counsel, Flinn Broadcasting

Previous Political Experience:
Interim State Senatord District 30 (2007)

Campaign Website:
www.sheaflinn.com  

Campaign Email Address:
flinnforcouncil@bellsouth.net

Campaign Phone Number:
901-767-1877

