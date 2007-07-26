Frank Langston - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 9, POS. 2

Frank Langston

Age:
23

Education:
A.B. Princeton University, Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs 

Occupation:
Manager of Strategic Development, Mr. Pride Car Wash

Previous Political Experience:
N/A

Campaign Website:
www.VoteLangston.com

Campaign Email Address:
Frank@VoteLangston.com

Campaign Phone Number:
901-763-3836

