CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 9, POS. 2

Joe Saino

Age:
N/A

Education:
Vanderbilt University

Occupation:
Currently retired, but acting as an engineering consultant.  Formerly operated a manufacturing business. 

Previous Political Experience:
MLGW Board of Directors (1977-1983)

Campaign Website:
www.memphiswatchdog.org

Campaign Email Address:
http://www.memphiswatchdog.org/EmailForm.html

Campaign Phone Number:
N/A

