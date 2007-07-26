Brian Stephens - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 2

Brian Stephens

Age:
N/A

Education:
University of Tulsa, Appalachian State University, Marion Military Institute

Occupation:
Attorney and business owner

Previous Political Experience:
N/A

Campaign Website:
www.stephensforcouncil.com

Campaign Email Address:
sutton@votestephens.org

Campaign Phone Number:
901-270-0492

To submit information about your campaign, click here.

Powered by Frankly