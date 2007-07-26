Desi Franklin - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 9, POS. 3

Desi Franklin

Age:
N/A

Education:
University of Memphis

Occupation:
Corporate Attorney; Board Member- Memphis Regional Chamber

Previous Political Experience:
Founding Memphis, Mid-South Democrats in Action; First Vice Chair - Shelby County Democratic Party (2007); Second Vice Chair - Shelby County Democratic Party (2005-2006); Member, New Path (2005-2007)

Campaign Website:
http://www.desifranklinforcouncil.com/ 

Campaign Email Address:
desifranklinforcouncil@gmail.com

Campaign Phone Number:
901-281-5340

