CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 3

Albert Banks, III

Age:
46

Education:
Central Texas College

Occupation:
Retired System Administrator from U.S. Navy

Previous Political Experience:
Ran for Memphis City Council in 2003

Campaign Website:
N/A

Campaign Email Address:
abanks2488@aol.com

Campaign Phone Number:
901-691-0411

