Lester F. Lit

Age:
63

Education:
CBHS,Tulane University and University of Memphis Law School

Occupation:
President Emeritus, Lit Refrigeration Co.,Inc.; 39 year licensed attorney 

Previous Political Experience:
Ran for Memphis City Council, 2003

Campaign Website:
www.litforcitycouncil.com  

Campaign Email Address:
llit@comcast.net

Campaign Phone Number:
901-682-2132 or 901-527-6141

