CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 3

Harold Collins

Age:
N/A

Education:
University of Memphis 

Occupation:
Special Assistant to Shelby County District Attorney General

Previous Political Experience:
N/A

Campaign Website:
www.haroldcollins.com

Campaign Email Address:
hcollins@haroldcollins.com

Campaign Phone Number:
N/A

