CANDIDATE - CITY COURT CLERK

Betty S. Boyette

Age:
52

Education:
Graduate of Raleigh Egypt High School 

Occupation:
Retired, Worked in the City of Memphis Court Clerk's Office for 27 years

Previous Political Experience:
Ran in 1995, 1999, and 2003

Campaign Website:
N/A

Campaign Email Address:
BoyetteforCityCourtClerk@yahoo.com

Campaign Phone Number:
901-373-5679

