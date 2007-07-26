Jerome Payne - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 3

Jerome Payne

Age:
N/A

Education:
Kennedy-King College; University of Memphis

Occupation:
Attorney, registered nurse 

Previous Political Experience:
N/A

Campaign Website:
N/A

Campaign Email Address:
N/A

Campaign Phone Number:
901-210-6820

