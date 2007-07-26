Thomas Long (Incumbent) - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COURT CLERK

Thomas Long (Incumbent)

Age:
N/A

Education:
Tennessee State University, Institute of Internal Auditors

Occupation:
Memphis City Court Clerk

Previous Political Experience:
N/A

Campaign Website:
N/A

Campaign Email Address:
N/A

Campaign Phone Number:
N/A

