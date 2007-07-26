Madeleine Cooper Taylor - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 3

Madeleine Cooper Taylor

Age:
60

Education:
Spelman College, Simmons College, Cornell University 

Occupation:
Program Coordinator, Memphis Branch NAACP

Previous Political Experience:
Memphis City Council (Appointed in January 2007 to complete the unexpired term of Tajuan Stout Mitchell)

Campaign Website:
www.CooperTaylorforCouncil.com

Campaign Email Address:
N/A

Campaign Phone Number:
901-346-7825

