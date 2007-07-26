MY TURN: Anna Mae He deserved better

We live in a great country, and despite its flaws, our judicial system is one in which most of us have confidence -- at some level. But our system of justice comes up short on far too many occasions, just as it did for Anna Mae He.

For years, many of us cringed as we heard the details of this custody battle that just seemed to go on forever. She’s an innocent eight-year-old girl, and for most of her life, she’s been the center of a legal battle between two sets of parents who did not want to let her go.

The famous quote, “Justice delayed is justice denied,” never rang truer than it does in the case of Anna Mae He.

I know there are well-intentioned people who have worked to help resolve this situation with only Anna Mae’s best interests at heart. Thank God for them. In a society with all sorts of blended families and family issues, we know that custody disputes like this one will arise. And we have to be committed working to fix the system so that no child lives in limbo as long as Anna Mae He did.

