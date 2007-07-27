SUV in wrong highway lane hits Greyhound bus head-on in Montgomery, Ala.; 1 dead, several hurt

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An SUV traveling in the wrong highway lane collided head-on with a Greyhound bus early Friday, killing the SUV's driver and injuring several other people, the mayor said.

At least 52 people from the bus were taken to a hospital, but only 13 were treated, most with moderate to serious injuries, and the SUV driver was pronounced dead, Mayor Bobby Bright said. He said several passengers had broken bones, bloody noses, cuts or bruises, but nothing that appeared life-threatening.

The driver was alone in the SUV, which was headed north in the southbound lane, Bright said. Authorities weren't certain why the SUV was traveling the wrong way.

