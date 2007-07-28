Medical helicopter crashes near hospital in Quitman County, Mississippi

A medical helicopter with four people on board crashed early Saturday morning just moments after it took off from a hospital, injuring one of its medical workers.

Two of the injured, Michael Hester and Lindsey Pruitt, are recovering from their injures at the MED.

Jonathan Dancy, Quitman County's acting emergency management coordinator, said the helicopter was taking a traffic accident victim from Quitman County Hospital to a hospital in Memphis.

Dancy says Witnesses said the helicopter started rotating and just went down. He said the aircraft crashed about 20 feet from the hospital's helipad.

Dancy said the female patient did not suffer any additional injuries in the crash. She was later taken to Memphis by ambulance.

One of two medical personnel on board suffered a broken bone but his injuries were nothing critical.

A Federal Aviation Administration investigator arrived later in the day.

Marks is a town of 1,550 in the Mississippi Delta about 60 miles south of Memphis.