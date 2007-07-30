YOUR TURN: Many people are feeling her pain

This week’s “Your Turn” segment goes to Mary Clausel. Clausel was one of many people who were concerned about the hospital care provided to a woman who was burned by her boyfriend. Lajuana Smith was released by The MED twelve hours after suffering second degree burns when her boyfriend poured gasoline on her and set her on fire. In Mary Clausel’s words:

"If anyone ever needed help it is surely this lady. I understand that treatment is expensive and that the Med has been having financial problems, but there are cases such as this one when an exception should be made. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to say these things."

