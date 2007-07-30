Police investigate shooting of Memphis toddler

A shoot-out on the streets of Memphis put a three-year-old boy in the hospital. Police said the toddler was caught in the crossfire.

The shooting happened just before 6:00 p.m. Monday at the Villages Apartments in the 3800 block of Jackson Avenue.

Detectives are chasing down leads trying to find the suspects responsible for the shooting.

One of the bullets hit 3-year-old Syncere Catuy in the arm.

"I was enjoying the day with my kids. They were on the porch. I don't even know how my son got shot," said LaToya Marshall. "I don't know, I just looked around he was bleeding and I grabbed him," she added.

You can see blood in the front seat of LaToya Marshall's car. She said her son's arm is broken in several places.

It all started with a fight among several women. Thirty minutes after the argument, witnesses say a car showed up and started shooting.

"I seen the car, I didn't see the shooter. I'm new to the state and I don't know anybody but my family," added Marshall.

Police said the cars were filled with men. It appears the shooting was connected to the argument with the women, according to investigators.

"Apparently there was an altercation between two groups of males. They exchanged gunfire and a child was shot. The child is in non-critical condition," said Lt. M. Oliver with Memphis Police Department.

Police talked with witnesses and Syncere's mother trying to find out who opened fire at a crowded apartment complex where children were outside playing.

If you have any information you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.