Memphis teen critically injured in Thursday night shooting

An 18-year-old Memphis man was shot multiple times Thursday night at the Trails Apartments in East Memphis.

According to Memphis Police, the man was in the middle of a parking lot at the time of the shooting.

Three males were seen running from the scene after the shooting, but police do not know if they were involved.

Investigators said they did not know what lead to the shooting. No suspects were in custody.

The man was transported to The MED in critical condition.

Memphis Police are asking people with information about the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

