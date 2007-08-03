State Sen. Ophelia Ford taken to hospital

A relative and colleagues of State Senator Ophelia Ford said she was taken to a hospital Friday because she was having trouble breathing.

Memphis City Councilman Edmund Ford Junior, her brother, said, "I really don't know. I got to go out there myself. I want to see her," said Edmund Ford.

Ford said he talked with her on the phone and is planning to visit this weekend.

"She sounds good. It's just the breathing and I am quite sure they are just going to monitor her and check things out," added Ford.

Senate Democratic Caucus spokesman Mark Brown said Ophelia Ford had contacted her assistant Friday afternoon to let her know she was in the hospital but gave no further details.

The 57-year-old state senator has been plagued by recent health issues. She said in March that she had a severe case of anemia that had caused her to miss much of the legislative session.

In May, she was taken to a Nashville hospital by ambulance, colleagues said, one day after delivering an angry, rambling tirade in a committee meeting.

They said she spent one night in the hospital, and she missed the next day's legislative session.

She is a member of the politically prominent Ford family with several relatives having been elected to office.