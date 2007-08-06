4.0 earthquake shakes central Utah, no reports of damage

MOUNT PLEASANT, Utah (AP) - A minor earthquake shook central Utah early Monday.

The 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck at 2:48 a.m., 14 miles southeast of Mount Pleasant, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A dispatcher with the Emery County Sheriff's Department said there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The epicenter was in the Huntington Canyon area, about 100 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

(Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)