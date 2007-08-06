YOUR TURN: Wain Snyder on how Memphis Police could put more criminals behind bars

This week's "Your Turn" segment goes to Wain Snyder. Snyder has had two cars stolen from his home in the last three years, and that's given him an idea on how Memphis Police could put more criminals behind bars.

In Wain Snyder's words:

"The thugs know this, but the average Memphian does not. If a car or home is broken into, and there is not a death involved, it is Memphis Police policy NOT to take fingerprints. I was charged $120 for the tow job when each vehicle was recovered, plus $30 a day for storage. No wonder the police don't take finger prints. The city is making money off the victims. Taking the 10 minutes to finger print stolen vehicles would greatly reduce the crime in our city and send a new message to criminals."

