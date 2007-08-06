Heat wave grips Tennessee, health warnings issued

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST PINPOINT 5 FORECAST FROM ACTION NEWS 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Some of the hottest temperatures of the year are expected in Tennessee this week as a heat wave pushes temperatures toward 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook across the state for today.

Compounding the heat is poor air quality.

Particulate pollution is expected to reach high enough levels that prolonged exposure could cause problems for people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children.

Officials are warning people to stay out of the sun whenver possible and drink plenty of water. It's also important not to leave children or pets alone in a hot car.

