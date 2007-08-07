Authorities search for suspects wanted for grocery store robbery

The Safe Streets Task Force is investigating a robbery that happened last Thursday at the Kroger grocery store located in the 3800 block of Hickory Hill.

According to investigators, three suspects were involved in the robbery. Investigators said one suspect waited in a cashier's line for the cashier to complete a transaction. When the cashier's drawer was opened, the suspect shoved the cashier to the ground and took money from the drawer.

The two other suspects, who were also in the store, acted as lookouts.

All three suspects left the store on foot, running westbound through the store's parking lot. Investigators believe they live in the area of Apricot Cove and Flowering Peach.

The suspects were described as black males, ages 17 to 19, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 170 to 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or the Safe Streets Task Force at 901-680-0799.

The Safe Streets Task Force which is a multi agency unit made up of Memphis Police Officers, Shelby County Sheriff's Deputies and agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.