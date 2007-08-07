Tiger Football Opens Fall Camp

Memphis Tigers Head Coach Tommy West wants to turn his players into Type-A- personalities..

You know, guys who can't wait to get up in the morning and tackle the day.

Well, the U of M attacked their First Practice of Fall Camp Tuesday at 5:45am.

Under the cover of darkness, the Tiger Football team began preparation for the upcoming season.

Ready to erase the memory of Memphis' first losing record in 3-years.

"I don't think anyones's forgotten last year. I don't want to dwell on that. I don't like to dwell on the negatives, bun none of us have forgotten what happened a year ago. Is there a bit of a chip on our shoulders, yeah, there is. I thinka all of us think we've got something to prove this year."

Prove that 2-and-10 record was a 1 year fluke.

This season's theme, attention to detail, a philosophy the Tigers believe could have made all the difference in 2006.

Defensive Tackle Ryan Williams:

"They went back in the film and we had a meeting yesterday that we coul've won a lot more games if we had paid attention to detail. That's our main objective right now."

Coach West adds,

"we've just gotta understand that's what wins. Playing hard doesn't win. Everyon plays hard. It's the team that plays hard and smart...that's who wins."

With 15 starters from last year's squad, and a number of players coming back from injury, the pieces are all in place..

Quarterback Martin Hankins believes in his teammates.

"it is amazing hou much talent...we have the chance to do something great and we're gonna try and start it this year."

The countdown begins now.