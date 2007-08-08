Safe Streets Task Force investigates Wednesday morning robbery

The Memphis Safe Streets Task Force is investigating an early Wednesday morning robbery at a local gas station.

According to investigators, an armed male robbed the Circle K location in the 6500 block of Mt. Moriah just before 2:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said the gunman, carrying a semi-automatic handgun, was 5'6, 140 pounds, wearing a plane white baseball cap, a black T-shirt with red writing on the pocket, and blue jeans.

The suspect was last seen running west on Mt. Moriah.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH, or the Safe Streets Task Force at 901-680-0799.

The Safe Streets Task Force is a multi-agency unit comprised of Memphis Police Officers, Shelby County Sheriff's Deputies, and agents of the FBI.