Police capture final suspect wanted in tattoo shop murder

Memphis Police have arrested the fourth and final suspect wanted in the murder of Memphis woman inside a Summer Avenue tattoo shop.

The suspect, known only as "Lil E," has not yet been charged. He was found Wednesday in the 4400 block of Gwynth with Lakeishia Milan.

Investigators claim "Lil E" and three other suspects killed Chianne Gast during a robbery at the Top Shelf Tattoo Shop on Summer Avenue.

The alleged gunman, Jeremy Young, was apprehended by police on Tuesday.

Young, Talandus McCoy, and Princeton Price were charged with first degree murder in perpetration of a robbery.

Milan was charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Police caught up with "Lil E" and Milan after the other suspects in the crime gave them his identity.

Stay with WMCTV.com for updates on this story.