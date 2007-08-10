YOUR TURN: Sherry Hopkins shares her Beale Street experience

This week’s “Your Turn” segment goes to Sherry Hopkins. Hopkins and her husband just recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in downtown Memphis recently and they wanted people to know about it in light of the unfortunate incident that occurred on Beale Street last weekend.

In Sherry Hopkins’ words:

"Although I am a fourth generation Memphian I have not called it home in over 30 years. We stayed at a beautiful hotel and did all the tourist-type things in the immediate area. Not for one second did we ever feel unsafe or threatened. We never encountered a single incident that made us question our decision to spend our anniversary in the city we love. I don't know all the facts in the recent beating cases but I do know that we are not afraid to go back and have another wonderful time on Beale."

