Police investigate early morning shootings in Orange Mound

A shooting, a car crash, and a fight sent several people to the hospital overnight.

Memphis Police said the Stars and Celebrities club, located in the 2800 block of Park in Orange Mound, was the location of a triple shooting.

After the shooting, two of the victims going to the hospital crashed their car into a white Cadillac near the intersection of Douglas and Grand. According to police, the man driving the Cadillac was then beat up.

The third shooting victim later showed up at another hospital.

Police currently have no one in custody in the shooting, and asked witnesses to come forward.

