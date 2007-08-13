Heat-wave death toll climbs to three; Mid-South communities announce heat-related restrictions

The Shelby County Medical Examiner Karen Chancellor announced Monday a total of three people have died from extreme heat since high temperatures began blanketing the Mid-South last week.

Chancellor said two women were found in their homes over the weekend, raising the death toll from sweltering temperatures in Tennessee to three.



A 46-year-old woman last seen alive on Aug. 6 was found dead Friday in her home, where the temperature was 98 degrees and there was no air conditioning.

A 70-year-old woman was found dead on Saturday in her home. The temperature had climbed to 106 when authorities found her.

The names of the victims have not been released.

A 54-year-old Memphis woman found dead in her home Wednesday was the first victim of the heat wave that has pushed temperatures to 100 degrees and higher across much of Tennessee, authorities said.

Monday, Memphis Police encouraged citizens to check on neighbors, those with medical conditions, and the elderly in the coming days, to make sure they are properly prepared for the hot weather.

Record highs were forecast for much of the week.

Meanwhile Monday, several Mid-South communities asked residents to conserve water, due to the on-going heat wave that has stretched for more than a week.

In Mississippi, Olive Branch Mayor Samuel Rikard asked residents to restrict the watering of their lawns to the hours at 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. Rikard said demand for water is the lowest during those hours.

In Germantown, Mayor Sharon Goldsworthy announced water restrictions in early Monday afternoon. Residents were restricted from watering their lawns, except between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Additionally, residents were asked to limit their watering to certain days: those with even addresses to water only on even days, those with odd addresses to water only on odd-numbered days. Germantown officials said a record use of water was recorded there over the weekend.

The Millington Fire Department on Monday issued a ban on outdoor burning. Officials asked Millington residents to water their lawns in early morning or late evening hours, although they did not issue any official restrictions.

In Tipton County, the Munford/Atoka Fire Department also issued a ban on outdoor burning. Citizens in Munford were asked to water their lawns only on even-numbered days, while residents of Atoka were asked to water only on odd-numbered days.

