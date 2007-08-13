08-17-07

"It's so hot..."

"...my dog has become potty trained to keep it from going outside to use it."

-Tammy

"...you can eat rib-eye on the hoof!"

-Tyrone

"...sweat is rolling like the river!"

-Lynn, Memphis

"...my sundae melted into a Friday."

-Tyrone Williams, Memphis

"...that car salesman are selling the leather seat option as part of the vehicles anti-theft system."

-Daniel Washington

08-16-07 Submissions:

"It's so hot..."

"...the birds have to use potholders to pull worms out of the ground."

-Tammy, Selmer

"...I saw a polar bear at the barber shop."

-Kenneth Kilgore, Cincinnati

"...my thermometer is like the Starship Enterprise: It has 'Gone to where to thermometer has gone before!'"

-Woody, Memphis

08-15-07 Submissions:

"It's so hot..."

"...the cows are giving us evaporated milk!"

-Matt Buehler, Sugar Hill, Georgia

"...that people are taking turns standing in each other's shadow."

-Amy, Memphis

"...the potatoes cook underground and all you have to do to have lunch is pull one out and add butter, salt, and pepper!"

-Stephen, Cordova

"...I saw a dog chasing a rabbit, and they were both walking!"

-Esther, Germantown

"...when the temperature dropped to 95 overnight, I felt a bit chilly!"

-George P., Jackson

"...I've discovered it only takes two fingers to drive a car!"

-Mary Stone, Birmingham

"...I realize that asphalt has a liquid state."

-Jerry, Memphis

"...hot water is coming out of both taps!"

-Becky, Southaven

08-14-07 Submissions: