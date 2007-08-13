Fill out the form above to let us know how hot you think it is. Simply complete the sentence: "It's so hot..."
08-17-07
"It's so hot..."
"...my dog has become potty trained to keep it from going outside to use it."
-Tammy
"...you can eat rib-eye on the hoof!"
-Tyrone
"...sweat is rolling like the river!"
-Lynn, Memphis
"...my sundae melted into a Friday."
-Tyrone Williams, Memphis
"...that car salesman are selling the leather seat option as part of the vehicles anti-theft system."
-Daniel Washington
08-16-07 Submissions:
"It's so hot..."
"...the birds have to use potholders to pull worms out of the ground."
-Tammy, Selmer
"...I saw a polar bear at the barber shop."
-Kenneth Kilgore, Cincinnati
"...my thermometer is like the Starship Enterprise: It has 'Gone to where to thermometer has gone before!'"
-Woody, Memphis
08-15-07 Submissions:
"It's so hot..."
"...the cows are giving us evaporated milk!"
-Matt Buehler, Sugar Hill, Georgia
"...that people are taking turns standing in each other's shadow."
-Amy, Memphis
"...the potatoes cook underground and all you have to do to have lunch is pull one out and add butter, salt, and pepper!"
-Stephen, Cordova
"...I saw a dog chasing a rabbit, and they were both walking!"
-Esther, Germantown
"...when the temperature dropped to 95 overnight, I felt a bit chilly!"
-George P., Jackson
"...I've discovered it only takes two fingers to drive a car!"
-Mary Stone, Birmingham
"...I realize that asphalt has a liquid state."
-Jerry, Memphis
"...hot water is coming out of both taps!"
-Becky, Southaven
08-14-07 Submissions:
"It's so hot..."
"...I have to buy ice for my pool to cool off!"
-Sandra, Bartlett
"...that my Orville Reddenbachers popped on the way home."
-Mike Patton, Cordova
"...that ice cream will be a milkshake as soon as you leave the grocery store."
-John Gillum, Grand Junction
"...the devil moved to the South Pole for the summer."
-Jonathan Barron
"...that the Elvis polyester jumpsuit and big plastic glasses are in danger of melting!"
-Melissa Stevens, Bartlett
"...that Elvis thought he would wait until next year to rise again!"
-Melissa Stevens, Bartlett
"...that the devil sent me two air conditioners by FedEx with a message attached saying, 'You have my sympathy!'"
-Jennifer Neal
"...that people who live in Phoenix are coming here on vacation to cool off."
-Barbara Alcala, Olive Branch
"...that I might as well move back to Phoenix."
-Barbara Alcala, Olive Branch
"...that walking from my car, I moved like a thief in the night, looking for some shade!"
-G. Alexander
"...eggs can be fried on a tin roof!"
-Donnie, Ripley
"...I can fry eggs on the asphalt in front of my shop."
-Jim Trenthem
"...my clothes are wetter AFTER I've worn them than they are coming right out of the washer!"
-Karen, Olive Branch
08-13-07 Submissions:
"It's so hot..."
"...that the devil came up for a visit, but decided to go back where it's cooler."
-Keith, Marked Tree
"...that even people in Memphis could care less about an election when their shoes are melting in the streets.
-Rob Meister
"......it's so hot that "cookout" has taken on a new meaning in the Mid South.
-Debbie Childress
"....it is so hot that when I breathe I feel like a dragon blowing hot air.
-Gregg Austin from Bartlett
"....that you have planned a family vacation to Death Valley, CA.
-Brad, Memphis
".....I met a worm who wanted me to take him fishing!
Harry, Oakland
