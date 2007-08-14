UPDATE: Suspect in Dyersburg double homicide turns himself in

Authorities are investigating a Monday night double homicide in Dyersburg.

The murders were discovered around 11:00 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Upper Finley Road.

Captain Steve Isbell of the Dyersburg Police Department said authorities were searching for 29-year-old Aubrey Tremayne Eison.

Eison later turned himself in.

Isbell said the two murder victims were found shot to death. One of the victims was identified as Jeffery McMullin. The identity of the second victim has not yet been released.

