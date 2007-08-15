Grizzlies Set Pre-Season Schedule Including Trip to Spain

Two Months from tonight the Memphis Grizzlies open the Home portion of their NBA Pre-Season Schedule against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FedExForum.

But, they've got a little road trip to take before battling on Beale Street..

The Grizz will cross the Atlantic Ocean to open Training Camp in Spain and play two exhibition games there..

The Grizzlies face off against Uncaja at Malaga October 9th..

Then follow with a game in Madrid against MMT Estudiantes October 11th

The Grizzlies last played in Spain before the 2003 season against the San Antonio Spurs and FC Barcelona, Pau Gasol's former team.

Back across the Big Pond, the aforementioned NBA Pre-Season opener against the Twolves October 15th at the Forum.

They'll play at Indiana on the 17th..

Host Penny Hardaway, Shaquille O'Neil and Dwyane Wade here on the 20th.

Then it's a back to back set against the Houston Rockets on October 23rd and 24th..before closing the pre-season bringing former Memphis Tiger Shawne Williams and the Pacers to FedExForum on October 26th.

The Grizzlies open the regular season at home against the defending NBA Champion San Antonio Spurs October 31st.