Germantown Police exchange gunfire with armed suspect

A domestic disturbance Thursday morning in Germantown ended with police shooting a gun-wielding man.

Authorities said the incident started when they received a disturbing 911 call.

"(The) caller stated he just killed his wife, and said he was going to kill himself," said Inspector Frank Hestor of the Germantown Police Department.

Within minutes, police arrived at 8670 Tan Oak Drive.

"(Officers) located the suspect in the backyard armed with a shotgun and a semiautomatic pistol," Hester said.

Hester said gunfire was then exchanged between police and the man who lives in the house, Dr. James Ellis, a local radiologist.

"I was getting out of the shower, and I heard a knock on the door, but found out later it was like six or seven gunshots," neighbor Michelle Salazar said. "I walked outside, and I was going to tell them I hard a knock on the door, and he said, 'Ma'am, get in hour house right now! As fast as you can!'"

Police say Ellis was injured during the exchange of the gunfire. He was transported to The MED.

Officers quickly made the discovery that Ellis had lied during his call to 911, finding his wife inside the house alive and unharmed. Hester said he was sure they would find her dead.

As for his wife...police found her inside the house alive and unharmed.



"Thankfully she was alive and well, and she's taken care of now," he said.

Michelle Salazar said her husband is also a radiologist, and she knows Dr. Ellis personally. "(I'm) pretty shocked," she said. "This doesn't happen in a quiet Germantown neighborhood very often.

Ellis was listed in good condition Thursday afternoon at The MED. Germantown Police are still investigating the incident, and have not yet said what charges he will face.

