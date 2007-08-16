Unexpected tragedy for family of local FBI head

Local FBI Special Agent in Charge My Harrison is known for busting crooked cops and politicians, from Operation Tarnished Blue to Tennessee Waltz.

But now, she's in Florida tending to a family tragedy.

Sergeant Ron Harrison, a member of the Hillsborough County, Florida Sheriff's Department, was ambushed Wednesday while at the wheel of his patrol car while leaving a DUI checkpoint.

Michael Phillips, a Florida man upset with his girlfriend, shot Harrison, who was a random target. Snipers later killed Phillips after an all-night standoff.

Harrison was the father of ex-wife My's two daughters.

"He was always just so upbeat, and you don't find many people that often who take their job that serious, and they enjoy it so much," said Major Bill Davis of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department.

My Harrison oversees 250 FBI employees in Memphis and four other cities across Tennessee.

Her ex-husband was a decorated law enforcement officer, with 32 years of experience.

Hillsborough County, Florida is anchored by the city of Tampa. Harrison was the third Florida sheriff's deputy to be killed in a 10 day span this month. None of the incidents were related.

Click here to email Kontji Anthony.

He planned to retire in four months.