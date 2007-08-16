MY TURN: Elvis could be our good luck charm

Memphis and the Mid-South are fortunate that Elvis Presley’s attraction endures 30 years after his death. It’s also great news that entertainment tycoon Robert Sillerman plans to invest millions into the area around Graceland.

As a community, we should not take either one of these gifts for granted. Joe Birch’s “Taking Back Our Neighborhoods” report Wednesday night showed us a slick drug-dealing operation going on just blocks from Graceland.

Also, all of us know that the first time tourists drive to Graceland, many of them probably assume they're lost because the mansion could not be in this neighborhood.

We need to fix these things. That’s not to say that we should write Mr. Sillerman a blank check, but we should do all that’s reasonable to take this attraction to the next level.

Elvis was unique, and so is this opportunity for economic development.

