Controversy brews over random drug tests for athletes

There is a controversy brewing over random drug tests for Shelby County School athletes.
Shelby County Schools says it won't stop testing despite an opinion from the State Attorney General.
Some feel federal laws conflict with state laws when it comes to random drug testing of student athletes.
With that, the feds, the state and the school system are coming to a head in Shelby County.
The controversy began when the State Attorney General made an opinion that random drug testing of student athletes is unlawful.
"I don't see that we're going to change our position on testing student athletes," said Shelby County Superintendent Bobby Webb.
Webb disagrees with the opinion. "You hear so much about some professional athletes on steroids and that sort of thing. This is where we catch it and do something about it," adds Webb.
Tennessee Board of Education Chief Counsel, Rich Hagland says the Attorney General's opinion is based on the Tennessee State statute. "It says you cannot do any drug testing unless you have reasonable suspicion that a student is doing drugs," says Hagland.
But Webb points out the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that random drug testing does not violate the rights of student athletes in a voluntary, extra-curricular activity.
"We can't just say we're going to test all the kids on algebra today. We know you can't do that," says Webb.
But with the opinion now on paper, legal trouble could follow. "If a student, now, were to sue and say you're violating my Fourth Amendment rights and you're violating my rights under the Tennessee statute by doing this random drug testing, that kids going to have a pretty good case when he heads to court," said Hagland.
He suggests superintendents who want to continue random drug testing of athletes go to legislature in the spring to clean up any confusion in our law books.
After an initially cold start to Spring, temperatures are finally starting to rise into the 60s and 70s. This has many people itching to plant the garden, but you may want to hold off for a while longer.More >>
After an initially cold start to Spring, temperatures are finally starting to rise into the 60s and 70s. This has many people itching to plant the garden, but you may want to hold off for a while longer.More >>
Springtime is about new growth, greening and flowering, and this week's installment of 5 Great Things are certainly worthy of the first few days of spring, growing goodwill in the Mid-south--whether it's from raising awareness, salaries or gardens.More >>
Springtime is about new growth, greening and flowering, and this week's installment of 5 Great Things are certainly worthy of the first few days of spring, growing goodwill in the Mid-south--whether it's from raising awareness, salaries or gardens.More >>
What should have been a day of profit for Mid-South Girl Scouts ended up being a major loss.More >>
What should have been a day of profit for Mid-South Girl Scouts ended up being a major loss.More >>
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in the street in Olive Branch.More >>
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in the street in Olive Branch.More >>
Memphis Zoo's baby hippo is one year old! Winnie celebrates her first birthday Friday.More >>
Memphis Zoo's baby hippo is one year old! Winnie celebrates her first birthday Friday.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.More >>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.More >>
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More >>
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More >>
The size of the floating mass of garbage is larger than previously thought, and environmentalists are worried about sea life.More >>
The size of the floating mass of garbage is larger than previously thought, and environmentalists are worried about sea life.More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.More >>
Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.More >>
The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.More >>
The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.More >>
Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.More >>
Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>